Sean Murphy back behind the plate Saturday against Phillies

The Atlanta Braves will look to bounce back after Friday’s loss when they continue a four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies Saturday.

Sean Murphy is back in the lineup after getting the night off last night and will bat cleanup. Marcell Ozuna is back in the fifth spot after a three-hit game Friday night. Michael Harris homered in Friday’s loss and will hit ninth.

The Phillies will roll with most of their regulars against Charlie Morton. Alec Bohm gets the start at third base and will bat seventh. Kody Clemens will play first base and hit ninth.

Today’s game has a scheduled start time for 4:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.