This Day in Braves History: Atlanta goes back-to-back-to-back against Reds

Braves Franchise History

1930 - Grover Cleveland Alexander gives up two hits and two runs in relief in a 5-1 Phillies loss to the Boston Braves. The Phillies will release Alexander after the game ending a 20-year career.

1951 - After going 0-for-12 to start his career, Giants rookie Willie Mays launches a 450 foot home run off of Braves’ left-hander Warren Spahn.

1971 - Clete Boyer is released by the Atlanta Braves and retires after a dispute with general manager Paul Richards and manager Lum Harris over team rules and alleged mismanagement. Boyer was riding a nine-game hit streak at the time of his retirement.

2003 - Rafael Furcal, Mark DeRosa and Gary Sheffield all homer off Reds pitcher Jeff Austin in the first inning of his major league debut. The Braves are the second team in major league history to begin a game with three consecutive home runs.

MLB History

1941 - The Yankees defeat the Washington Senators, 6-5 in the first night game played at Griffith Stadium.

1946 - The Washington Senators defeat the New York Yankees 2-1 in the first night game played at Yankee Stadium.

1957 - With a unanimous vote, National League owners give permission to the Dodgers and Giants to relocate their clubs to the west coast.

1994 - Dave Winfield recorded his 3,054th career hit to pass Rod Carew and move into 15th place on the all-time list.

2004 - Mariano Rivera picks up his 300th career save in a 7-5 win over Tampa Bay.

2006 - Barry Bonds passes Babe Ruth with his 715th career home run to move into sole possession of second place on the all-time list.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.