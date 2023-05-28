Braves News: Dereck Rodriguez gets the call, Braves suffer 2-1 loss to Phillies, and more

The Atlanta Braves announced on Saturday that they have recalled right-handed pitcher Dereck Rodriguez to Atlanta and optioned Dylan Dodd to Triple-A Gwinnett following Friday’s game.

The #Braves today recalled RHP Dereck Rodríguez to Atlanta and optioned LHP Dylan Dodd to Triple-A Gwinnett following last night’s game. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 27, 2023

After being designated for assignment by the Minnesota Twins, the Braves claimed Rodriguez off of waivers on May 15. During his stint in Triple-A, he tossed three innings in two appearances. He surrendered one run on four hits.

“It wasn’t expected,” Rodriguez said after hearing the news of his call-up. “I’ve been here for a week and a half, but it was cool.”

“I don’t know how they’re gonna be using me here, but whenever they give me the ball, I’m good. In the little stints that I’ve had, I’ve shown that I can throw strikes and get guys out.”

The latest roster move is paving the way for Michael Soroka to start Monday’s game in Oakland, but the starter has not yet been confirmed.

Veteran utility player Chad Pinder announced his retirement Saturday. Pinder spent all seven of his major league seasons in an Oakland A’s uniform, until recently signing a deal with the Atlanta Braves. He did not appear in any major league games for the Braves and his retirement was effective following his appearance with the Gwinnett Stripers on Saturday night.

The Texas Rangers placed breakout infielder Ezequiel Duran on the 10-day injured list with discomfort in his right oblique. The move is backdated to May 24.

The San Francisco Giants placed INF Thairo Estrada on the 10-day injured list with a left wrist sprain, retroactive to May 26.

The Tampa Bay Rays activated ace Tyler Glasnow, who made his season debut Saturday after recovering from Tommy John surgery. In his first outing of 2023, he tossed 4.1 innings and struck out eight. He allowed three runs on five hits.