Michael Soroka will return to the Major League rotation Monday in Oakland

Michael Soroka is back! Brian Snitker confirmed that Soroka will make his much anticipated return to the major leagues following Sunday’s series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies. Soroka will start Monday’s game and will be followed by Bryce Elder and Jared Shuster, who will both be pitching on an extra day of rest.

Snit confirmed Soroka for tomorrow — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) May 29, 2023

It has been a slow build for Soroka, who missed the majority of the spring due to a sore hamstring. He logged 83 pitches on May 17 and then turned in his best start of the season this past Tuesday allowing two hits and one run over six innings while throwing 96 pitches in front of Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos.

Brian Snitker was asked about Soroka following that start and said that it was important for him to get extended and said that he needs to be able to throw around 100 pitches once he is back in the major league rotation.

Soroka suffered a torn Achilles on August 3, 2020 in what was his third start of the pandemic season. He underwent surgery and began his road back. In June of 2021 he felt a pop in his Achilles while walking through the clubhouse at Trusit Park. An MRI exam revealed a complete re-tear and he underwent a second surgery.