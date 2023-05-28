Braves deploy same lineup for finale with Phillies

The Braves aren’t changing a thing as they head into the series finale with the Phillies, lineup-wise.

You’re used to it by now, they’re used to it by now, and hopefully they use it to pound Dylan Covey and the Phillies tonight.

The Phillies, meanwhile, roll out something similar, but without Alec Bohm at either of the infield corners.

A lot of teams have opted for the extra lefty in there against Spencer Strider this year, so that part isn’t too surprising.

First pitch is at 7:10 pm EDT, though it’ll probably be later because you know how those ESPN games go.