Braves News: Michael Soroka to Start Monday, Matt Olson Goes Deep Twice, More

Monday should be a magnificent day for the Braves,

By Shawn Coleman
It is finally official.

Michael Soroka will man a Major League mound on Monday in Oakland for the first time in nearly 1,100 days, almost three years since he last was on a mound in July of 2020.

The Braves finally made the decision go with Soroka after he put together two solid outings at Triple A over the past few weeks. While Soroka may naturally have ups and downs returning to the majors, he has shown that his stuff that previously made him one of the best young pitchers in baseball remains largely intact from before his injuries occurred.

This will likely be a special and memorable day for both the Braves and Soroka. Hopefully, the Braves offense can put together another awesome performance to support Soroka and allow him to get his first MLB win since 2019.

Congrats, and wishing nothing but the best moving forward, to Michael Soroka!

Braves News

  • The corresponding move for Soroka addition is Dereck Rodriguez heading back to the Minors.
  • The addition of Soroka was known for much of Sunday before being made official after last night’s game.
  • Obviously second to the Soroka news, the other storyline from Sunday was the Braves offense returning to form, including two home runs for Matt Olson in an 11-4 victory over the Phillies.
  • Andrew Simon for mlb.com looks at the different stolen base and home run combination thresholds that Ronald Acuna Jr. and a few other MLB players could achieve this season.
  • Now former Braves minor leaguer and long time MLB utility man Chad Pinder opened up a bit more about his decision to retire.
  • Brad Rowland and Kris Williams break down all the great action from the weekend and Soroka’s return on the latest Battery Power Podcast.

MLB News

More From Battery Power

