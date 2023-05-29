Braves News: Michael Soroka to Start Monday, Matt Olson Goes Deep Twice, More

It is finally official.

Michael Soroka will man a Major League mound on Monday in Oakland for the first time in nearly 1,100 days, almost three years since he last was on a mound in July of 2020.

It’s official.



Michael Soroka made it back to the majors. pic.twitter.com/Fo4g3QU5OJ — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) May 29, 2023

The Braves finally made the decision go with Soroka after he put together two solid outings at Triple A over the past few weeks. While Soroka may naturally have ups and downs returning to the majors, he has shown that his stuff that previously made him one of the best young pitchers in baseball remains largely intact from before his injuries occurred.

This will likely be a special and memorable day for both the Braves and Soroka. Hopefully, the Braves offense can put together another awesome performance to support Soroka and allow him to get his first MLB win since 2019.

Congrats, and wishing nothing but the best moving forward, to Michael Soroka!

Braves News

MLB News