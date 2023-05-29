Braves recall Michael Soroka, option Dereck Rodriguez to Gwinnett

It was little more than a formality at this point, but the Atlanta Braves announced Monday that they have recalled right-hander Michael Soroka. Dereck Rodriguez was optioned back to Gwinnett to open up a spot on the active roster.

The #Braves today recalled RHP Michael Soroka to Atlanta and optioned RHP Dereck Rodríguez to Triple-A Gwinnett following last night’s game. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 29, 2023

Soroka returns to the major leagues for the first time since suffering a torn Achilles in August of 2020. Soroka made eight starts at Gwinnett where he posted a 4.33 ERA and a 3.54 FIP in 35 1/3 innings.

The Braves claimed Rodriguez off waivers from the Twins on May 15 and optioned him to Gwinnett where he made two appearances allowing four hits and one run over three innings. He was added to the active Saturday when the Braves sent Dylan Dodd back to Gwinnett. Rodriguez made his Braves debut in Sunday’s win over the Phillies where he allowed one hit and one walk in two scoreless innings of relief.