This Day in Braves History: May 3

Braves Franchise History

1961 - A misplay by left-fielder Mel Roach costs Warren Spahn a no-hitter. Spahn allows two hits in a 4-1 win over the Dodgers.

MLB History

1936 - Joe DiMaggio records three hits in his major league debut for the Yankees who defeat the St. Louis Browns 14-5

1938 - Lefty Grove defeats the Detroit Tigers, 4-3, beginning a streak of 20-straight wins at Fenway Park. Grove won’t lose another game at home until May 12, 1941.

1951 - Yankees rookie Gil McDougald ties a major league record with six RBI in one inning. McDougald had a grand slam and a two-run triple in the ninth inning of a 17-3 win over the Browns. The record will be broken by Fernando Tatis in 1999.

1959 - Charlie Maxwell hits four consecutive home runs in a doubleheader sweep by the Tigers over the Yankees.

1963 - Pete Rose hits his first major league home run for the Reds against the Cardinals.

1979 - Bobby Bonds hits his 300th career home run to join Willie Mays as the only players with 300 home runs and 300 stolen bases.

