Braves News: Bryce Elder’s bounce back, AJ Smith-Shawver to Double-A, more

Right-handed pitcher Bryce Elder began his revenge tour on Tuesday evening as the Atlanta Braves shut out the Miami Marlins, 6-0. Elder tossed an impressive seven innings, allowing just three hits and striking out six Fish.

Bryce Elder was in control tonight. pic.twitter.com/zkfX0TgfXh — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) May 3, 2023

Ahead of Tuesday, Elder’s previous start came against the Marlins on April 26. He had some control issues and lasted just 5.1 innings. He surrendered four runs, walked two, and struck out three.

“I think the last couple of starts have been just kind of okay,” Elder said postgame. “It got the job done, in a sense, but tonight it was really good and we’ll hopefully continue to build off that.”

“The best advice I ever got was to play the long game,” he added. “I just try to be prepared everyday and see where it gets me and see how long I play. When I have my stuff, and sometimes even when I don’t, I can still get outs. I can get the job done, so I just trust in that and continue to do it.”

Things went well offensively, too, as Ronald Acuña Jr. returned to the lineup after Monday’s scare and collected an RBI. Austin Riley, Sean Murphy, Ozzie Albies, and Eddie Rosario also joined Acuña in the RBI column.

The Braves go for the series win tonight at 6:40 ET.

Atlanta Braves top prospect AJ Smith-Shawver has been promoted to Double-A Mississippi. Smith-Shawver has tossed 14 innings in High-A this year.

The Braves were hot in the month of April, but where does the remainder of Major League Baseball rank?

The Daily Hammer Podcast recaps the Braves-Mets series, discusses bullpen struggles, and more.

Colorado Rockies RHP German Marquez will undergo Tommy John surgery, forcing him to miss significant time. There is no date set for his surgery yet.

The Philadelphia Phillies reinstated Bryce Harper from the injured list after Tommy John surgery. He was hitless in his 2023 debut.

New York Yankees right-hander Lou Trivino will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the remainder of the season. He has already spent the entirety of this season on the injured list and will likely miss the first half of 2024.

The New York Yankees reinstated outfielder Harrison Bader from the injured list after suffering an oblique injury. Bader has missed the entire season thus far.