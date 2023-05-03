Kyle Wright, Braves look to lock down series win in Miami

The Atlanta Braves secured their 20th win of the season Tuesday night behind a spectacular pitching performance by Bryce Elder. They will look to keep it going Wednesday with Kyle Wright on the mound. The Braves have taken four of five against the Marlins this season and enter play Wednesday with a 3.5 game lead of the New York Mets in the NL East standings.

Wright will make his fifth start of the season for Atlanta and his second straight against Miami. Wright allowed two hits, a walk and struck out six over three innings in last week’s series finale in Atlanta before a lengthy rain delay ended his outing.

Lefty Braxton Garrett will get the start for the Marlins. Garrett matched up against Wright last week and held the Braves to just one hit over three innings while striking out three. He has a 2.45 ERA and a 2.78 FIP in five starts the season with a ground ball rate of 54.3%.

Ronald Acuña Jr. returned to the lineup Tuesday after leaving the second game of Monday’s doubleheader in New York after he was hit by a pitch in the left shoulder. He led off the game with a double and also picked up his 14th stolen base for the season. Acuña was named National League Player of the Month for April on Wednesday.

First Pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET for tonight’s game and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, May 3, 6:40 p.m. ET

Location: LoanDepot park, Miami, Florida

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Listen: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan