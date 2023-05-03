 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Hammer Podcast: Bryce Elder is Excellent against Marlins

Braves get another series opening win behind a great starting performance from Bryce Elder.

By Shawn Coleman
MLB: MAY 02 Braves at Marlins Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Efficient and Excellent.

That was the story of Bryce Elder on Tuesday.

Elder perhaps put together the most impressive performance of his career, as for the second straight start, he helped the Braves earn a victory of the 2022 NL Cy Young winner, Sandy Alcantara. The offense also put together a balanced performance, and Ronald Acuna Jr. continues an historic pace of production so far this season.

Shawn Coleman looks at this and more in the Daily Hammer.

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.

