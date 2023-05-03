Daily Hammer Podcast: Bryce Elder is Excellent against Marlins

Efficient and Excellent.

That was the story of Bryce Elder on Tuesday.

Elder perhaps put together the most impressive performance of his career, as for the second straight start, he helped the Braves earn a victory of the 2022 NL Cy Young winner, Sandy Alcantara. The offense also put together a balanced performance, and Ronald Acuna Jr. continues an historic pace of production so far this season.

Shawn Coleman looks at this and more in the Daily Hammer.

