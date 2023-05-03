Kevin Pillar returns to lineup against Marlins

The Atlanta Braves will look to keep the bats hot against the Marlins as they will go for the series win in tonight’s N.L. East showdown. Kyle Wright will get the start for Atlanta while the Marlins will counter with lefty Braxton Garrett.

The Braves will stick with their normal grouping. Vaughn Grissom moves up to the sixth spot in the order. Kevin Pillar gets the start in left with the left-hander on the mound and will bat eighth. Michael Harris drops to the ninth spot in the order and will play center field.

Braves lineup 5/3 at Miami



1. Acuña RF

2. Olson 1B

3. Riley 3B

4. Murphy C

5. Albies 2B

6. Grissom SS

7. Ozuna DH

8. Pillar LF

9. Harris CF



Kyle Wright, RHP — Kris Willis (@Kris_Willis) May 3, 2023

The Marlins are rolling out a lineup that looks a little different than Tuesday night. Garrett Hampson will start in right field and bat seventh. Jesus Sanchez shifts to left field while the slumping Bryan De La Cruz sits. Nick Fortes is in as the catcher and will bat eighth.

Tonight’s game has a scheduled start time for 6:40 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.