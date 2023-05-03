 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kevin Pillar returns to lineup against Marlins

Braves bats looking to take home a series win

By APledger
Houston Astros v Atlanta Braves Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves will look to keep the bats hot against the Marlins as they will go for the series win in tonight’s N.L. East showdown. Kyle Wright will get the start for Atlanta while the Marlins will counter with lefty Braxton Garrett.

The Braves will stick with their normal grouping. Vaughn Grissom moves up to the sixth spot in the order. Kevin Pillar gets the start in left with the left-hander on the mound and will bat eighth. Michael Harris drops to the ninth spot in the order and will play center field.

The Marlins are rolling out a lineup that looks a little different than Tuesday night. Garrett Hampson will start in right field and bat seventh. Jesus Sanchez shifts to left field while the slumping Bryan De La Cruz sits. Nick Fortes is in as the catcher and will bat eighth.

Tonight’s game has a scheduled start time for 6:40 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

