Braves push Max Fried back to start Friday night against Baltimore

The Atlanta Braves made a minor tweak to their rotation schedule Wednesday afternoon, moving Max Fried from his scheduled start Thursday afternoon against Miami, to Friday night at home against Baltimore. Nothing appears to be physically wrong with Fried, Braves just seem to prefer this setup.

The Braves are pushing back Max Fried from Thursday to Friday. They’re going to see how they get through tonight’s game before deciding on Thursday’s starter. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) May 3, 2023

The rain problems in New York over the weekend caused some issues in the Braves rotation. Because they played a double-header Monday, they obviously used two starters in one day, and were scheduled to use the other three starters the next 3 days in Miami. That setup would've left a hole for Friday’s game, where none of the normal five would’ve been available to pitch. By making this move, they shift this problem to tomorrow’s start against Miami.

Braves’ manager Brian Snitker used his famous “we’ll see how we get there” line when asked about the starter for tomorrow’s game. We should learn more after the game tonight.