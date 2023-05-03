Braves slug six homers in 14-6 win over Marlins

The Atlanta Braves’ offense came alive Wednesday night with a 14-6 win over the Miami Marlins. The game was filled with plenty of offensive fireworks throughout, but it was also a game filled with a couple of unfortunate injuries as well.

Atlanta came out swinging early as they jumped on Miami’s Braxton Garrett in the second inning. A walk by Sean Murphy followed by singles from Ozzie Albies and Vaughn Grissom loaded the bases for Marcell Ozuna who delivered as he mashed a grand slam on a ball I’m still not sure has come down yet.

The inning would not end there for the Braves though as two batters later, Michael Harris hit a bomb into the right field seats for a two-run home run to extend the lead 6-0.

Ozzie Albies added another run with a double that just missed getting over the wall by a few inches, Ronald Acuna Jr. would come in to score on the play to extend the lead to 7-0.

Wright worked a scoreless first, but struggled after the long top half of the inning. Jesus Sanchez and Jean Segura started the inning off by getting back to back hits which put them on second and third. Nick Fortes then hit a fielder’s choice, scoring Sanchez. Just when it looked like the Braves would get out of the inning with only one run coming across, Vaughn Grissom would make an unfortunate error by overthrowing Matt Olson which led to another run.

The Braves would pick right up where they left off in the third as Ozuna crushed his second home run of the night to extend the lead to 8-2.

Wright came back out in the third, but gave up back-to-back doubles to cut the lead to 8-3. Jesus Sanchez followed with a single which prompted a visit from Braves pitching coach Rick Kranitz. He was later joined by team trainers and manager Brian Snitker. Wright would exit with what was termed as right shoulder soreness. Brian Snitker confirmed after the game that Wright will go on the injured list.

Collin McHugh replaced Wright and was met immediately with back to back singles from the Marlins which would score a run making the score 8-4. McHugh would manage to get out of the inning with no more damage being done going into the fourth.

The Braves added on in the fifth. Things got rolling with back to back singles from Ozuna and Kevin Pillar. Ronald Acuna Jr. would then crush a three-run shot to dead center field bumping the score up to 11-4.

The onslaught wouldn’t end there though as Matt Olson singled and then came around to score on a two-run shot by Austin Riley that extended the lead to 13-4.

The injury bug bit again in the sixth as Harris went down after landing awkwardly on his right leg after stumbling over first base. Harris would exit the game in what looked to have been a hyper-extension of the knee, Harris II would be replaced by Sam Hilliard. It was later confirmed that Harris II suffered a jammed knee.

Michael Harris II is now out of the game following this play at first base. pic.twitter.com/NGcGMO9Lx4 — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) May 4, 2023

Jesse Chavez replaced McHugh in the sixth and worked a scoreless inning. Dylan Lee gave up a two-run home run to Jesus Sanchez in the seventh to make it 13-6. Ozzie Albies added a solo homer in the eighth to round out the scoring.

Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter closed things out over the final two innings to seal the win. The Braves improve to 21-10 on the season and clinch another series win. They will go for a series sweep on Thursday before retuning home for a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles Friday.