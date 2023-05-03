Kyle Wright leaves game with right shoulder soreness (UPDATED)

The injury bug appears to have bitten the Atlanta Braves again Wednesday as Kyle Wright left his start against the Miami Marlins in the third inning. Wright allowed back-to-back doubles and a single before a visit by Rick Kranitz who then signaled for the trainer to come out as well. After a long discussion, Wright left the game and was replaced by Collin McHugh.

Kyle Wright is exiting this game early after a mound visit from Brian Snitker, Rick Kranitz and a Braves trainer. pic.twitter.com/PJ7o1t1byF — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) May 3, 2023

Wright allowed a single and struck out two in a scoreless first inning. He then sat while the Braves sent 12 men to the plate and scored seven runs. Wright came back out and allowed two runs in a long inning that was aided by an error by Vaughn Grissom. He returned for the third and didn’t retire a batter.

We will pass along more updates as soon as they become available.

UPDATE - The Braves announced that Kyle Wright left Wednesday’s game with right shoulder soreness. That is obviously not good since it was a cortisone shot in his right shoulder that led to his delayed start to the season.