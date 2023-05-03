 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Michael Harris leaves game as a precaution after jamming his knee (UPDATED)

Harris exits after stumbling over the first base bag in the sixth inning.

By Kris Willis Updated
MLB: APR 06 Padres at Braves Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Having already lost Kyle Wright to an undisclosed injury, the Atlanta Braves weren’t looking for any more bad news Wednesday night. However, they got some as Michael Harris exited the game after stumbling over the first base bag in the sixth inning. Harris appeared to hyperextend his right knee on the play.

Harris did get up and walk off the field, but was replaced in the bottom half of the inning by Sam Hilliard. Harris had two hits in the game, including his first home run of the season. Wednesday’s game was just his 12th of the season after he missed more than two weeks due to a lower back strain.

UPDATE - The Braves announced that Harris was removed as a precaution after jamming his right knee.

