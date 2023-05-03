Dylan Dodd to start Thursday in Miami

The Atlanta Braves will bring rookie Dylan Dodd up from Gwinnett to start Thursday’s game in Miami, manager Brian Snitker confirmed post-game.

Braves had a hole in their rotation schedule this week after the all the rain in New York caused them to have to play a double-header Monday. Having to use two starters in one day and no off days this week meant the Braves would have a game either Thursday or Friday this week that needed to be filled. When they decided to move Max Fried’s start to Friday, Thursday became the hole in the schedule, and Dodd will be called on to pitch. A bullpen was a possibility Thursday, but after starter Kyle Wright had to leave Wednesday’s game early with shoulder soreness, the bullpen had to cover too many innings for that to be feasible.

After a strong spring which won him an Opening Day job, Dodd had mixed results early on for Atlanta. His first start on April 4th was tremendous, going 5 innings with 1 earned run at St. Louis. But his next start at home vs San Diego was much less fun, as the rookie struggled through 4 innings, giving up 7 earned runs to a powerful Padres team. Thursday’s game will be Dodd’s third start of the season.