This Day in Braves History: Babe Ruth plays in his final game

Braves Franchise History

1935 - Babe Ruth makes his last major league appearance playing the first inning of the opener of a doubleheader against the Phillies. Ruth grounds out in his final major league at-bat.

MLB History

1967 - Whitey Ford announces his retirment from baseball due to an elbow injury. Ford’s final appearance came in Detroit on May 21, but he was forced to exit after just one inning.

1971 - Willie Mays hits his 638th home run as a member of the Giants franchise and scores an NL Record 1,950th carrer run.

1982 - Cal Ripken Jr. begins his major league record consecutive games played streak starting at third base while hitting eighth in the order in a game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

1987 - Eric Davis becomes the first National League player to hit three grand slam home runs in a month.

2001 - Barry Bonds homers twice, passing Willie McCovey and Ted Williams to move into 11th place on the all-time list with 522.

2006 - Craig Biggio ties Hank Aaron for ninth place on the all-time doubles list with his 624th career double in a 6-3 win over the Cardinals.

