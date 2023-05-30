Daily Hammer Podcast: Braves lose to Athletics in Michael Soroka’s return

Monday was a great day for the Braves franchise, fanbase, and one Michael Soroka.

Soroka completed six innings of productive pitching against the Oakland Athletics on Monday night. Though Soroka would take the loss and gave up four runs over six innings, the Braves have to be encouraged by his outing overall. Unfortunately, the Braves struggles against right-handed pitching and and Atlanta’s troublesome bullpen woes resulted in a 7-2 loss to the Athletics. Hopefully, an easier schedule in June will lead to better results in these areas of needed improvement.

Shawn Coleman looks at this and more in this edition of the Daily Hammer.

