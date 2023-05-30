Braves News: Michael Soroka’s Encouraging Return, Braves Struggle in Loss to A’s, more

Monday was clearly a good day for the Braves.

For the first time in nearly three yeas, Michael Soroka manned a MLB mound. And despite one bad inning, Soroka looked good and efficient, needing just 83 pitches to get through six innings. The Braves have to be encouraged with his progress and he likely has earned an extended look in the rotation.

Unfortunately, the Braves lost 7-2 on Monday. The two main reasons were struggles against right handed pitching and the bullpen struggling once again to keep the game close. As Atlanta enters June, these are two areas of the team that must improve for Atlanta to truly win at the rate it did in April.

Dereck Rodriguez was officially sent down to bring Soroka to the majors.

Matt Powers highlights a few top performers for the Braves minor leagues over the weekend.

