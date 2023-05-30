Kevin Pillar gets the nod in left field for Braves against Athletics

The lineups for tonight’s middle game between the Atlanta Braves and the Oakland Athletics have been revealed. Both teams have decided to go with one new face in the lineup and very few changes outside of that.

So here’s how the Braves are looking for tonight’s contest:

The Braves are going with Kevin Pillar as their left fielder for tonight’s game. Pillar currently has a 95 wRC+ with a .317 wOBA and five home runs so far this season. With that being said, the focus whenever Pillar is out there is usually on his defense so as long as he can provide a solid contribution in that regard, then his presence is always welcome. The rest of the lineup remains the same aside from some shuffling here or there — Ozzie Albies is batting cleanup tonight while Sean Murphy has moved down to the fifth spot.

On the other side, here’s how the home team is looking for tonight’s contest:

Oakland’s change is coming at the bottom of the lineup with one new face. Other than that, there are plenty of familiar names from last night. Nick Allen is getting the start at shortstop and batting ninth. The domino effect results in Aledmys Díaz moving from shortstop to second base, Seth Brown moving from the Designated Hitter to being the right fielder, Ramón Laureano becoming the DH for tonight after playing in right field last night. Other than those changes, it’s a very familiar lineup for Oakland as they look for a repeat of the success they had yesterday.