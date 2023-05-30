 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves at Athletics Game Thread: 5/30/2023

Can the Braves even up the series in Oakland?

By Demetrius Bell
Atlanta Braves v Oakland Athletics Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images

Outside of Michael Soroka finally making his much-anticipated return to Major League Baseball, last night’s contest was one to forget. Here’s hoping that tonight’s game between the Atlanta Braves and the Oakland Athletics is a totally different affair — one in which the Braves pick up a big win to even up the series against this squad.

This game also has a bit of a showcase on it since top prospect A.J. Smith-Shawver has been called up. There’s no telling when or if he’ll be used tonight but all eyes will surely be on the bullpen to see if Smith-Shawver makes his MLB debut tonight. No matter what happens, it would be great to see the Braves return to their winning ways in this one.

Game Notes

