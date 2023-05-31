Braves look to jumpstart offense behind Jared Shuster in Oakland

After another disappointing loss Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves will try to avoid a sweep Wednesday when they wrap up a three-game series against the Oakland Athletics. The Braves dropped their second straight game Wednesday night as Raisel Iglesias walked the bases loaded, before the winning run scored on an error by Austin Riley. Atlanta will turn to rookie left-hander Jared Shuster Wednesday while the A’s will go with right-hander James Kaprielian.

Shuster make his fourth start for the Braves since rejoining the rotation. He has fared much better in his second stint and appears to have a rotation spot locked down for the near future. He allowed three hits, three runs and struck out five over 5 2/3 innings in his last start against the Phillies.

Kaprielian comes into Wednesday’s game with an 8.45 ERA and a 5.86 FIP, but like Shuster, has pitched better of late after a stint in the minors. He allowed eight hits and four earned runs over five innings in his last start against the Astros.

While it is easy to point to the walks and the error in Tuesday’s game, but the Braves simply need to find a way to get their offense going. After exploding for 20 hits and 11 runs in Sunday’s win at home over the Phillies, Atlanta has managed just 10 hits and three runs over the first two games in Oakland and have struck out 16 times.

Wednesday’s game has an early start time of 3:37 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, May 31, 3:37 p.m. ET

Location: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan