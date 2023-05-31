Daily Hammer Podcast: Braves Inexplicably Lose Second Straight Game to A’s

Bryce Elder delivered another great start.

Unfortunately, that was the only positive on the field for the Braves as they dropped a second straight game to the Oakland A’s. This is only the second time all season that the A’s have won two games in a row, but both wins have been well deserved due to Oakland simply being the more disciplined team. The Braves offensive inconsistencies, bullpen struggles, and defense have each played significant factors in these two losses, proof that changes are needed sooner rather than later.

Part of that change seems to include moves to bolster the bullpen, as Braves country was surprised with the news of AJ Smith Shawver being called up to join the Atlanta pen.

Shawn Coleman discusses this and more on the latest edition of the Daily Hammer.

