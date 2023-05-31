Travis d’Arnaud in the lineup for Braves in series finale in Oakland

After another tough loss Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves will try to avoid a sweep Wednesday when they wrap up a three-game series against the Oakland Athletics. The Braves are 32-23 and currently hold a four-game lead in the NL East over the Marlins and Mets. The A’s are 12-45 and secured their second series win of the season with Tuesday’s win. Jared Shuster will get the start for the Braves while the A’s will go with right-hander James Kaprielian.

For the Braves Wednesday, Sean Murphy gets the day off after catching the first two games of the series. Travis d’Arnaud will start behind the plate and bat fourth. Eddie Rosario returns to the lineup and will play left field and hit sixth in the order.

For the A’s, Brent Rooker moves into the second spot in the order with a left-hander on the mound. Ryan Noda gets a rare start at first base against the lefty and will bat third. Carlos Perez will get the start behind the plate in place of Shea Langeliers.

First pitch Wednesday is scheduled for 3:37 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.