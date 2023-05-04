This Day in Braves History: Tim Hudson tosses a one-hitter

Braves Franchise History

1963 - Milwaukee Braves pitcher Bob Shaw sets a major league record by committing five balks in a game. Shaw walked Billy Williams in the third inning and then balked three straight times allowing Williams to score. Shaw was ejected in the fifth inning and the Cubs beat the Braves 5-3.

2011 - Tim Hudson tosses a one-hitter as the Braves defeat the Brewers 8-0 in the second game of a doubleheader. Atlanta also took the opener 8-3. Nate McLouth reached base eight times in the twinbill going 5-for-5 at the plate with three walks and a homer.

MLB History

1919 - Governor Al Smith signs the passage of the “Sunday Baseball Law” which for the first time allows baseball to be played on Sunday in New York.

1931 - Due to an ailing leg, Babe Ruth moves to first base while Lou Gehrig shifts to right field. However, the move backfires as Gehrig commits a costly error in a 7-3 Yankees loss to the Washington Senators.

1939 - In his first ever at-bat in Detroit, Ted Williams becomes the first player to hit a home run that totally clears the right field seats at Briggs Stadium.

1966 - Willie Mays sets a new National League record for career home runs with his 512th passing Me Ott.

1969 - The Houston Astros set a National League record turning seven double plays against the Giants.

1984 - Dave Kingman is awarded a double after a ball he hits disappears in a drainage hole in the roof of the Metrodome.

2002 - Barry Bonds hits his 400th career home run to help the Giants to a 3-0 win over the Reds.

