Braves News: Michael Harris, Kyle Wright injuries, Dylan Dodd, offense galore, more

Ronald Acuna is back to lighting the world on fire again, and it is an absolute joy to watch. He currently sits atop the fWAR leaderboards across MLB and is on pace for over a 10 WAR season (Sean Murphy is in fifth, by the way, on pace for a 9 WAR season himself). He isn’t quite on 40-40 pace at the moment, with homers lagging behind a bit, as his current pace for 31 homers and 73 (!!!) stolen bases. With that being said, he may be finally finding his homer stroke again, which would obviously boost the former and slightly depress the latter. Regardless, 40-40 or not, it is an absolute joy to be watching him firing on all cylinders again and re-claiming his place at the absolute top of the sport.

Braves News

Kyle Wright appears likely to hit the IL with shoulder soreness.

Michael Harris appears to have avoided a serious injury, and may even avoid an IL stint.

Dylan Dodd will return to the majors and start against Miami on Thursday, pushing the rest of the rotation back a day.

The Braves’ bats had a big day Wednesday, launching six homers and totaling 14 runs against Miami in a win.

MLB News

Max Scherzer had an abysmal start back from a “sticky stuff” suspension and his spin rates might indicate that the suspension was warranted.

The Rays and Reds made a minor trade.

Daniel Espino, a top Guardians pitching prospect is having a major shoulder surgery.

Liam Hendricks is back from beating cancer and going on a rehab assignment.

JJ Bleday is going up to the majors.