Daily Hammer Podcast: Braves Bats Go Bonkers

Six more home runs helped the Braves get a 14-6 victory over the Marlins on a night that had plenty occurring on the diamond.

Austin Riley, Marcell Ozuna, Michael Harris II, Ronald Acuna Jr., and Ozzie Albies all contributed to the fun as the Braves offense continued to perform at a high level. However, despite the offensive performance, the Braves had a few concerning developments. Both Kyle Wright and Michael Harris II left the game due to injury, with Wright likely going to the IL while Harris II may be out for a few days.

Shawn Coleman details the latest on the Daily Hammer.

