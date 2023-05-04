Braves place Kyle Wright on injured list, recall Dylan Dodd

As expected, the Atlanta Braves have placed Kyle Wright on the 15-day injured list due to soreness in his throwing shoulder and have recalled left-hander Dylan Dodd from Gwinnett. Dodd will start Thursday’s series finale in Miami.

Wright left Wednesday’s start in the third inning of Atlanta’s 14-6 win. He cruised through the first inning, but then had a noticeable velocity drop. Wright allowed three straight hits to start the third which prompted a visit by pitching coach Rick Kranitz, who later signaled for the trainer. Wright said after the game that he lobbied to stay in the game, but that exiting was the correct call.

The news is troublesome considering that Wright received a cortisone shot in his shoulder in January which delayed his start to Spring Training and subsequently the regular season. Wright has made five starts and has a 5.79 ERA and a 4.53 FIP in 18 2/3 innings.

Dodd made two starts at the major league level to open the season while Wright was on the injured list. He was solid in his debut limiting the St. Louis Cardinals to one run over five innings. However, he was hit hard next time out allowing 10 hits and seven runs in just 4 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres. He was optioned to Gwinnett where he has made three starts and has a 4.91 ERA and a 4.72 FIP in 14 2/3 innings.

It could be a one off appearance for Dodd as the Braves have a pair of off days next week and could juggle their rotation. Raisel Iglesias is currently on a rehab assignment with Gwinnett and could be ready to rejoin the team for the upcoming homestand.