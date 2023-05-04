 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kevin Pillar takes over in center for finale in Miami

With Michael Harris II out after hurting his knee and a lefty on the mound, it’s Kevin Pillar’s turn to patrol that cavernous outfield.

By Ivan the Great
Atlanta Braves v New York Mets Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

After Michael Harris II hurt his knee yesterday, it’s Kevin Pillar’s turn to roam the spacious center field in Miami. The rest of the lineup has few surprises — Marcell Ozuna is back in there after his big game on Wednesday, and Eddie Rosario starts against a lefty.

I was thinking there may have been a Trompical Storm warning, but nope, Sean Murphy is right back in there.

It’s another new lineup for the Braves — they will have used 26 different arrangements in 32 games when this one starts. It’s also the second time this season Pillar has started in center, and the only other time featured Chadwick Tromp starting, so it’s a novel defensive arrangement as well.

The Marlins are mixing and matching quite a bit in their attempt to not get swept.

This will be Peyton Burdick’s first start of the year, and Garrett Hampson’s third start in right field. Not to be outdone by the Braves, get this: the Marlins, with this lineup, will have used 32 different lineups in 32 games. They will have used 26 different starting nines in 32 games after this one starts. The Braves are only at 18 starting nines, including today’s game.

First pitch is at 4:10 pm ET. Stay frosty.

