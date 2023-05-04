Braves at Marlins GameThread: 5/4/2023

The Braves go for a sweep over the Marlins on Thursday afternoon, and we all hope it turns out better than the last time they tried to do so. Dylan Dodd is back and it’s time to see whether he can pull off the same type of command that he managed in his first career start.

The Mets already lost, so this is a chance for the Braves to gain a game on both them and also the Marlins, who also started the day in second place, so let’s get to it.

First pitch is at 4:10 pm.

You can peruse the preview and lineups posts and threads, if you are so inclined.

And also, who can forget about the Statcast graphic?!

Given the odd start time of this game for an East Coast start, I wonder: is anyone planning on having pre-emptively celebratory seafood for dinner while watching this game? I wasn’t, but I might!