This Day in Braves History: May 5th

Braves Franchise History

1929 - The Boston Braves play their first Sunday home game ever, losing to the Pirates 7-2.

1935 - Dizzy Dean faces 40-year old Babe Ruth as the Cardinals take on the Braves at Braves Field. Dean walked Ruth in his first at-bat then struck him out in his second plate appearance. Dean won the game 7-0 and homered in his first at-bat.

MLB History

1904 - Cy Young tosses the second of his three no-hitters, a 3-0 perfect game against the Philadelphia Athletics. Young would eventually complete 24 straight hitless innings which is still a record, and 45 shutout innings in a row, a record until broken by Jack Coombs’ 53 scoreless frames in 1910.

1922 - Bill Bayne of the St. Louis Browns takes a no-hitter into the ninth inning against the Tigers. Detroit manager Ty Cobb then sends up five straight pinch hitters, the first of whom breaks up the no-hit bid. One of the pinch hitters Cobb inserts is Bob Fothergill who bats for him and strikes out, becoming the only man ever to pinch hit for Cobb.

1925 - Everett Scott of the New York Yankees sees his consecutive games played streak end at 1,307. That is the longest consecutive game streak to that point, but it will later be broken by Lou Gehrig.

1925 - Tigers manager Ty Cobb hits three home runs, a double and two singles to lead Detroit to a 14-8 win over the Browns at Sportsman’s Park.

1955 - Tommy Lasorda makes his first major league start and ties a major league record with three wild pitches in one inning.

1978 - Pete Rose becomes the 14th major league player to collect 3,000 hits with a single off Montreal’s Steve Rogers at Riverfront Stadium.

2000 - Cardinals first baseman Mark McGwire hits the longest home run in the 30-year history of Cinergy Field. Ken Griffey Jr. also homered and the Reds beat the Cardinals 3-2.

2004 - Mike Piazza sets a major league record for home runs as a catcher with his 352nd in an 8-2 Mets’ win over the Giants.

2018 - Craig Kimbrel becomes the 29th player to record 300 saves with a perfect ninth inning in a 6-5 win over the Rangers.

