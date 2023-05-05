Braves News: Brian Snitker discusses sweep of Marlins, Dylan Dodd’s start, and more

The Atlanta Braves completed the sweep of the Miami Marlins with a 6-3 win on Thursday afternoon. Dylan Dodd had a busy 24 hours and made the start in Miami after being recalled from Gwinnett as a result of Kyle Wright’s injury. The southpaw completed six frames and allowed three runs on eight hits. He walked three and struck out one.

Dodd found himself in a few jams early in the game, but was able to focus on the next batter and set the Braves up for another victory.

“That was awesome,” Braves skipper Brian Snitker said of Dodd’s outing. “Really big. He just throws strike after strike after strike. Kid’s got a good future.”

“As he matures and gets experience, it’s probably not the last time we’ll see him this year, so that was really big for us and the bullpen,” Snitker added. “He left us in really good shape to play a game tomorrow.”

On the other side of the ball, the Braves racked up 12 hits. Matt Olson and Marcell Ozuna (!!!) each homered.

Up next, the Braves host the Baltimore Orioles for a three game set beginning tonight at 7:20 ET.

More Braves News:

In their second mock draft of the year, MLB Pipeline projects that prospect Bryce Eldridge will be selected by the Atlanta Braves.

Wednesday marked a busy day in the Braves’ minor league system, consisting of two losses by the upper league affiliates.

The Daily Hammer Podcast discusses the offense that propelled Atlanta to a 14-6 win over Miami.

MLB News:

After opting out of his deal with the San Diego Padres earlier this week, pitcher Julio Teheran has rejoined the Padres on a minor league deal.

The New York Mets signed reliever Dominic Leone, per report. The righty will earn a base salary of $1.5M.

The Chicago White Sox placed third baseman Jake Burger on the 10-day injured list with an oblique strain. Burger exited Wednesday’s game after an awkward fourth inning swing.