Braves activate Raisel Iglesias from injured list, recall Braden Shewmake

The Atlanta Braves announced Friday that they have reinstated reliever Raisel Iglesias from the 15-day injured list. The Braves also recalled Braden Shewmake to the active roster and placed infielder Ehire Adrianza on the 10-day injured list. Atlanta also announced that Travis d’Arnaud will begin a rehab assignment at Gwinnett starting Friday.

The #Braves today returned RHP Raisel Iglesias from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the injured list after optioning LHP Dylan Dodd to Triple-A Gwinnett following yesterday’s game.



The club today also recalled INF Braden Shewmake to Atlanta and placed INF… — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 5, 2023

Iglesias made four appearances during the spring and was then shut down due to shoulder inflammation and began the season on the 15-day injured list. He has ramped up his activity in recent weeks and made three rehab appearances at Gwinnett where he allowed two hits, one run and struck out five in three innings. The Braves acquired Iglesias from the Angels in exchange for Tucker Davidson and Jesse Chavez at the trade deadline last season. He made an immediate impact as a setup man for Kenley Jansen allowing just one earned run in 26 1/3 innings down the stretch.

Iglesias is expected to slot back into the closer’s role. A.J. Minter has seen the majority of save opportunities with Iglesias out, but will likely return to more of a setup role now that he is back.

Brian Snitker said after Thursday’s win in Miami that Dodd wouldn’t be sticking in the rotation and would return to Gwinnett. He gave the Braves six good innings where he allowed eight hits and three runs. The Braves currently only have four starters on their pitching staff, but won’t need a fifth until mid-May thanks to some off days in the schedule.

Adrianza lands on the injured list with elbow inflammation and the move was backdated to May 2. Shewmake turned in a strong showing during the spring, but was hitting just .243/.282/.456 with a 79 wRC+ in 24 games with Gwinnett.

d’Arnaud has been out since suffering a concussion in a collision at home plate that left him with a concussion on April 8 against the Padres. The Braves have rightfully been cautious with him, but he has been ramping up his activity in recent weeks and a rehab assignment is the next step in his road back.