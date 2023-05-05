Battery Power TV: Remember this version of Marcell Ozuna?

The Marcell Ozuna that led the National League in home runs and RBI? He made a reappearance during the Atlanta Braves’ sweep of the Miami Marlins.

Meanwhile, Kyle Wright hits the injured list again for the second time in just over a month, and Austin Riley shows signs of going on another tear.

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney discuss, and dive in as the Braves begin 14 straight games vs. American League opponents, beginning with a matchup vs. the Baltimore Orioles, which features two of the best young catchers in the game.

Subscribe to the Battery Power YouTube channel and turn on notifications to get alerts on every new episode.