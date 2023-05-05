Ronald Acuña Jr back in the lineup for Friday’s opener against Baltimore

The Atlanta Braves return to Truist Park Friday night where they will begin a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles. Max Fried will get the start for Atlanta in the opener while Dean Kremer will get the nod for Baltimore.

Ronald Acuña Jr is back in the Braves lineup one day after taking a foul ball off his right knee in Thursday’s game against the Marlins. Acuña exited that game as a precautionary measure and he is back in the lineup Friday. Sam Hilliard will start in place of Michael Harris in center field. Harris will miss his second straight game after jamming his knee while stumbling over the first base bag in Miami Wednesday. Braden Shewmake, who was promoted to the majors Friday, will make his major league debut Friday night at shortstop.

For the Orioles, Jorge Mateo is in the leadoff spot and will play short. He will be followed by Adley Rutschman, Ryan Mountcastle and Anthony Santander. Cedric Mullins drops to the seventh spot in the order against the lefty and Gunnar Henderson will round out the nine and play third base.

Lineup to begin the gauntlet. pic.twitter.com/VShQJ4unXB — Dan Connolly (@danconnolly2016) May 5, 2023

Friday’s game has a scheduled start time of 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.