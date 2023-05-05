 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MRI reveals shoulder strain for Kyle Wright

There is no timetable for Wright’s return

By Kris Willis
Miami Marlins v Atlanta Braves Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

When Kyle Wright exited Wednesday’s start with a sore shoulder in Miami, it felt like it could be a lengthy absence. Wright was placed on the injured list Thursday and traveled back to Atlanta where he underwent an MRI. MLB.com’s Mark Bowman reports that the MRI showed a shoulder strain and there currently isn’t a timetable for his return.

At this point it sounds like the Braves will shut Wright down in hope of getting the soreness in his shoulder to die down. There was no mention of any structural which might require surgery, so that is in itself good news.

It isn’t yet clear how the Braves will handle the rotation with Wright out. Thanks to a couple of off days, they won’t need a fifth starter until May 16 in Texas. Dylan Dodd made a spot start Thursday and would be an option, as would Jared Shuster and possibly Michael Soroka.

