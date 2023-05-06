This Day in Braves History: Jamie Moyer accuses Chipper Jones of stealing signs

Braves Franchise History

1951 - The Boston Braves are no-hit in the second game of a doubleheader 3-0 by Pirates pitcher Cliff Chambers. Chambers walked eight batters and also threw a wild pitch.

2010 - David Ross breaks up Scott Olsen’s no-hit bid with a single in the eighth. Olson had retired 22 of the first 23 hitters he faced. The Braves tie the game up, but the Nationals win on a pinch-hit single by Willie Harris in the ninth.

2011 - Derek Lowe carries a no-hitter into the seventh inning of a 5-0 win over the Phillies. Cliff Lee strikes out 16 batters in seven innings but takes the loss.

2012 - The Braves batter 49-year old Jamie Moyer for 10 hits and six runs in five innings. During the game, Moyer accused Chipper Jones of stealing signs while at second base and relaying them to the hitter. After the game, a still fuming Jones said, “I don’t know why he’s so paranoid, but to be honest with you, every pitch he throws is 78 mph. So it’s not like we really need to relay signs.”

MLB History

1915 - Babe Ruth had three hits, including his first major league home run against the New York Yankees at the Polo Grounds.

1925 - Ty Cobb hits his fifth home run in two games, tying the record set by Cap Anson in 1884.

1929 - The American League announces that it will discontinue the league’s MVP Award

1968 - Giants reliever Lindy McDaniel sets a National League record by playing in his 225th consecutive game without committing an error.

1974 - Athletics pitcher Paul Lindblad’s streak of 385 consecutive games without an error ends when he makes an errant throw in a loss to the Orioles.

1982 - Gaylord Perry wins his 300th game as he beats the Yankees, 7-3 at the Kingdome. Perry is the 15th major league player with at least 300 wins.

1998 - Kerry Wood ties the major league record for strikeouts in a game with sets down 20 Houston Astros in a 2-0 Cubs win.

2005 - Trevor Hoffman records his 400th career save in a 6-5 win over the Cardinals. Hoffman joins Lee Smith and John Franco as the only other relievers with at least 400 saves.

2015 - Bryce Harper records the first three-homer game of his career as the Nationals beat the Marlins 7-5.

2021 - The Angels designate veteran slugger Albert Pujols for assignment. He will join the Dodgers in the coming days.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.