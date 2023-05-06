Braves News: Kyle Wright diagnosed with shoulder strain, Raisel Iglesias activated, more

After exiting his start on Wednesday with an undisclosed injury, an MRI has revealed that Atlanta Braves righty Kyle Wright has suffered a shoulder strain.

There was no structural damage in Wright’s shoulder, but he will miss a considerable amount of time. There is no timetable for his return.

Kyle Wright’s MRI revealed a right shoulder strain. There is no timetable for his return. He’ll be re-evaluated at a later date. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) May 5, 2023

Wright has been placed on the injured list for the second time this season. His first stint on the injured list came on March 27 with right shoulder soreness. He was placed on the 15-day injured list on Thursday.

The current state of the Braves’ rotation is unknown, but there are a few options in Dylan Dodd, Jared Shuster, and Michael Soroka.

More Braves News:

The Atlanta Braves have finally reinstated Raisel Iglesias from the injured list after experiencing shoulder inflammation. He will step back into the closer role for the Braves. In another move, infielder Braden Shewmake got his first call up to the big leagues after Ehire Adrianza was placed on the injured list.

The Braves opened the weekend series with a 9-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Friday. Max Fried turned in an underwhelming start to hand the Braves their 11th loss of the season.

Augusta’s win streak, Ambioris Tavarez’s performance, and more in the minor league recap.

Battery Power TV discusses Marcell Ozuna’s recent success, Kyle Wright’s injury, and more.

Episode 40 of the Podcast to be Named Later recaps the sweep of the Marlins, recent injuries, and more.

MLB News:

Houston Astros pitcher Luis Garcia will require Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. The starter will miss the remainder of the season.

Los Angeles Angels right-hander Austin Warren is out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in the next week.

Former New York Mets star pitcher Matt Harvey announced his retirement on Instagram Friday morning. Harvey retires with a career 4.42 ERA.