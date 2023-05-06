Spencer Strider looks to spark an individual and team bounce-back

The Braves’ second co-ace Spencer Strider takes the mound for Atlanta looking to right the ship, after a disappointing outing from Max Fried against the same Orioles the night before, on the way to a forgettable loss. The team could really use a shut-down outing from Strider, after they gave up nine runs in that loss. Individually, Spencer had his worst outing of the season last time out against the Mets, getting hit hard early before settling in and managing to salvage a 5.0 inning appearance out of what looked like the makings of a disaster, still striking out eight.

Fortunately for Atlanta, Strider’s Oriole counterpart is the 26 year old Kyle Bradish, who has a career MLB FIP of 4.50 over about 130 innings. Bradish had solid strikeout rates in the minors, but those have not yet translated to his major league career and he walks too many batters for that to be sustainable. He doesn’t have a stellar ground-ball rate either and gives up a fairly normal amount of home runs, so the Braves’ powerful offense should feel good about being able to put up runs against Bradish. Bradish does have slightly above average spin rates and velocity, but nothing to write home about. He does have a legit five pitches that he throws with decent regularity though, which is a slight challenge, with a four-seamer, sinker, slider, curveball, and changeup.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Saturday, May 6, 7:15 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: FOX, Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan