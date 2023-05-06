Grissom back at short, Rosario still batting fifth against the Orioles

The Braves are lining up with Vaughn Grissom back in the lineup in place for the recently promoted Braden Shewmake. Grissom has not been great since he got called up in place of Orlando Arcia, but Shewmake doesn’t exactly have the profile of someone who is going to be good at the major league level either. Elsewhere, Eddie Rosario is batting fifth in front of Ozzie Albies and Marcell Ozuna remains in the lineup in front of Michael Harris, batting seventh.

Meanwhile the Orioles shuffled around their lineup, with Cedric Mullins and Gunnar Henderson moving up and Jorge Mateo moving down in the lineup. Kyle Stowers replaced Ryan McKenna in left field and Adam Frazier returns to the lineup as James McCann goes to the bench.

The Statcast profile of the two lineups can be seen below. Spots 1, 2, and 4 are notably potent in Atlanta’s lineup, but there is a decent amount of red on the Baltimore side as well.