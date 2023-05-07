Bryce Elder, Braves look for a series win against the Orioles

After the Orioles dominated game one and the Atlanta Braves secured a one run win in game two, the Braves will send out young right hander Bryce Elder with another series win on the mind. With a national league best 23-11 record, the Braves have opened up a commanding six game lead over the New York Mets. After this series, the Braves continue their tour of the American League East with a short two game home series against the Red Sox and then they go out to Toronto to play the Blue Jays.

Bryce Elder will be opposed by the O’s Tyler Wells, who has been the best starter of the three guys the Braves will face this weekend. Wells has pitched to a 3.34 ERA in 35 innings so far this season with a sublime 0.77 WHIP. His .157 BABIP is unsustainable, but a career .227 BABIP in nearly 200 career innings suggests that he is a bit of an outlier. Bryce Elder has also been excellent this season, having emerged as a much needed quality starter for the Braves, posting a 1.75 ERA in 36 spectacular innings. He is looking to build on his best start of the season where he went seven dominant innings against the Marlins.

So far the Orioles have looked like the real deal, especially offensively where they have put up 13 runs in the first two games against the Braves two best pitchers. Elder is looking to tame that offense with a sinker, slider, changeup arsenal that has proven effective, if not flashy. His sinker only averages 89.1 MPH, but it has proven to be a viable pitch thanks to his control, movement and plus slider he can play off of it. Wells will have to limit the home runs for him to have a chance against the vaunted Braves lineup. He didn’t do that in his last start against Kansas City, giving up three. The 6’8 right hander has a five pitch arsenal highlighted by a high spin fastball and an above average changeup.

The Braves are starting to finally get guys back from injury, with Michael Harris settling in, Raisel Iglesias making a dominant season debut to close out the O’s last night and Travis D’arnaud starting his rehab assignment. Kyle Wright will out for the foreseeable future, but besides that, things are looking positive on the injury front.

Orlando Arcia was reinstated from the injured list Sunday morning less than a month after going on the injured list with a microfracture in his left wrist. Vaughn Grissom was optioned to make room on the active roster.

First pitch Sunday morning is at 11:35 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Game date/time: Sunday, May 7, 11:35 a.m. ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

Radio: 680 AM/ 93.7 The Fan