Braves News: Shortstop turbulence, wild win, more

The shortstop spot continues to be an issue for the Braves with Orlando Arcia out hurt, even as they have been one of the best teams in the league this season. Vaughn Grissom has been downright awful defensively since being called up and has been quite bad offensively as well. Braden Shewmake has a much better defensive profile, but has no indication that he will be anything other than an offensive liability as well. Orlando Arcia may be a week or two away from returning, but even though he started the season well, his longer term profile doesn’t inspire a high level of confidence that he can be a guy you want starting on a championship caliber team. Depending on his performance when he comes back, shortstop could be a trade target at the deadline.

Braves News

The Braves won a crazy game against the Orioles with a late blast off the bench.

AJ Smith-Shawver made his first double-A start on Friday, while Shuster dominated in Gwinnett.

MLB News

The Cardinals are switching Wilson Contreras from catcher to a DH/outfielder mere months after giving him a big free agent contract.

Eloy Jimenez will miss a month or more after a surgery.

James Paxton is likely to join the Red Sox in Atlanta this week.

Aaron Judge should return this week from injury.