Orlando Arcia returns to the lineup, Sean Murphy gets a day off against Orioles

The Atlanta Braves will be looking to secure a series win Sunday when they wrap up a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles. Bryce Elder will get the start for Atlanta while the Orioles will go with right-hander Tyler Wells.

In a somewhat surprising move, the Braves activated Orlando Arcia from the injured list Sunday morning and he will return to the lineup Sunday for the finale against the Orioles. Marcell Ozuna moves up to the sixth spot and will be followed by Michael Harris and Arcia. Chadwick Tromp starts in place of Sean Murphy and will bat ninth.

For the Orioles, Anthony Santander moves up to the second spot of the order and will DH Sunday. Austin Hays will make his first appearance of the series in left field and will bat fifth. James McCann is back behind the plate and will hit ninth.

Sunday’s game has an 11:35 p.m. ET start time and can be seen on NBC and streamed exclusively on Peacock.