Braves activate Orlando Arcia from injured list, option Vaughn Grissom to Gwinnett

Arcia returns in less than a month after suffering a micro fracture in his wrist

By Kris Willis
Baltimore Orioles v Atlanta Braves Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves announced Sunday morning that they have reinstated shortstop Orlando Arcia from the injured list and optioned Vaughn Grissom back to Gwinnett. Arcia returns to the active roster in less than a month after suffering a microfracture in his left wrist.

The reporting around the shortstop saga has been wild. Arcia was placed on the 10-day injured list on April 14, one day after he took a fastball to his left wrist from Hunter Greene. X-rays were initially negative, but further examination revealed the microfracture.

Grissom was called up to replace Arcia and hit .277/.314/.308, but had just two extra-base hits and a 71 wRC+ in 70 plate appearances. Additionally, Grissom struggled defensively with limited range and an at times, erratic arm.

Braden Shewmake was called up Friday to replace Ehire Adrianza who went on the injured list with elbow inflammation. It had been recently announced that Arcia had begun taking dry swings, but appeared to still be weeks away from returning. He apparently ramped up his activity in the last few days and is back without a rehab assignment.

