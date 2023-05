The Atlanta Braves are back at it early Sunday where they will look to claim a series win over the visiting Baltimore Orioles. The Braves dropped the opener Friday night, but answered back with a 5-4 win Saturday. Bryce Elder will get the start for Atlanta Sunday while Baltimore will go with right-hander Tyler Wells.

First pitch Sunday is scheduled for 11:35 a.m. ET and can be seen on NBC or streamed exclusively on Peacock.

Pregame Notes