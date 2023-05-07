Michael Harris delivers a walk-off as Braves beat Orioles in extras

Michael Harris delivered a walk-off win for the Atlanta Braves as they knocked off the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 in 12 innings to claim another series win.

The Braves got an early morning start for their offense as Matt Olson took Tyler Wells deep to the opposite field for a 1-0 lead.

Bryce Elder came in pitching well and didn’t disappoint early on. He worked around a pair of walks in the first two innings, but was able to keep Baltimore off the board. The Orioles threatened in the third as James McCann reached on a throwing error by Austin Riley with one out. Cedric Mullins followed with a double to put runners at second and third. Elder then hit Anthony Santander to load the bases. However, Elder battled back and struck out Mountcastle and Gunnar Henderson to leave the runners stranded.

Elder wouldn’t be as fortunate in the fourth. Austin Hays reached on a hard single back up the middle that Ozzie Albies was unable to handle. Adam Frazier followed with a double to right to put runners at second and third. Ramon Urias then grounded to Arcia who made a nice play and throw to first for the first out of the inning. Hays scored on the play to tie the game 1-1. Elder then settled back in and got Kyle Stowers to pop out before McCann grounded out to end the inning.

Tyler Wells retired seven straight hitters between the second and the fourth innings before Eddie Rosario singled for Atlanta’s second hit of the game. Marcell Ozuna walked and Michael Harris drove one to the wall in center that Mullins reeled in just shy of the wall for the final out.

Elder allowed an infield single to Santander, but nothing else in a scoreless fifth. Orlando Arcia led off the home half of the inning with a double to the right center gap, but was left stranded.

Elder came back out for the sixth and walked Hays to start the inning. Hays was erased on a grounder by Frazier, but Arcia’s relay throw to first was late. Elder then walked Ramon Urias and that would be the end of the day for him as Brian Snitker summoned Collin McHugh from the bullpen. McHugh struck out Stowers, but then walked pinch-hitter Adley Rutschman to load the bases. He then came right back and struck out Mullins to leave the bases loaded again.

Elder walked a season-high four hitters, but did a good job of minimizing the damage. He allowed four hits, one run and struck out four in 5 1/3 innings.

McHugh retired the side in order in the seventh and then got Hays to ground out to start the eighth. He was then replaced by Dylan Lee who got Frazier to pop out and Urias to ground out for another quick inning.

It was another solid outing for McHugh who allowed just a walk and struck out three over two scoreless innings.

Raisel Iglesias, pitching for the second straight day, retired Stowers, Rutschman and Mullins in the ninth to keep the game tied, but Yennier Cano mowed through the Braves to send the game to extra innings.

Jesse Chavez took over in the 10th with Mullins at second base as the zombie runner. He was greeted with a ringing single by Santander to right to put the Orioles in front 2-1. Santander was replaced by Jorge Mateo who immediately swiped second. Chavez came back and struck out Ryan Mountcastle for the first out. Henderson then sent a sharp grounder to Arcia who threw to third to nab Mateo for the second out. Arcia’s throw was wide and Riley made a great stab and diving tag to get the runner. Chavez then got Hays to fly out to left to escape with no further damage.

Felix Bautista took over on the mound for the Orioles and Sam Hilliard entered as the runner at second for the Braves. Hilliard advanced to third on a groundout by Ozuna. With Harris at the plate, Bautista uncorked a wild pitch that scored Hilliard to tie the game. Bautista then walked Harris who immediately stole second base. Arcia tapped a ball in front of the plate that Rutschman fielded and fired to third to nab Harris. Bautista then struck out Murphy to send the game to the 11th.

Michael Tonkin took over on the mound for the Braves while Hays began the inning at second. Frazier lifted a fly to Acuña in right who then gunned down Hays trying to advance to third.

Tonkin struck out Urias to end the inning. Mike Baumann replaced Bautista for the Orioles with Murphy starting at second as the runner. Acuña grounded out to third to start the inning and the Orioles then elected to intentionally walk Olson. Baumann came back and struck out Riley and Albies to end the frame.

Tonkin returned for the 12th and retired the side in order stranding pinch-runner Ryan McKenna at third base. Albies started the home half of the inning at second base for Atlanta and Cionel Perez took over on the mound for Baltimore. Kevin Pillar pinch-hit for Hilliard, but went down swinging for the first out. The Orioles then made the decision to walk Marcell Ozuna putting runners at first and second. Harris then delivered a double to left center that scored Albies to give Atlanta a walk-off win.

The Braves managed just four hits in the game including the game-winner. They were just 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position and left nine men on base. The pitching came up clutch though as the Orioles were just 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position and left 14 men on base.

Atlanta improves to an NL best 24-11 and will enjoy an off day Monday before starting a two-game series against the suddenly red hot Boston Red Sox Tuesday.