Uncertainty surrounds Max Fried heading into next start

When the Atlanta Braves released their game notes for Sunday’s game, there was somewhat of a surprise in the pitching probables for their upcoming series against the Boston Red Sox. Charlie Morton will start Tuesday, but Wednesday was listed as TBA which would have been Max Fried’s spot in the rotation.

With an off day Thursday, it seemed that perhaps the Braves were considering pushing Fried back in order to give him a couple of extra days of rest. However, when asked about Fried after the game, Brian Snitker was noncommittal and wouldn’t disclose whether Fried was dealing with an injury.

Snit wouldn’t commit to Fried starting on Wednesday or Friday. But he also wouldn’t specifically reveal if Fried is injured. — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) May 7, 2023

MLB.com’s Mark Bowman later added that Snitker said “They’re working through things” in regards to the situation.

The Braves aren't saying anything specific regarding Fried. Just saying, "They're working through things." Dodd or Shuster could start Wed. if this is an IL move. Fried didn't indicate any physical ailments after his last start. But uncertainty about his next start is alarming. https://t.co/7z4Cj5mdCN — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) May 7, 2023

Dylan Dodd started the final game of the road trip last Thursday and couldn’t be brought back without someone going on the injured list. Gwinnett has not announced its rotation plans for the upcoming week in Nashville, but Jared Shuster pitched Friday.

As Bowman points out, Fried didn’t indicate that there was anything wrong with him physically after Friday’s start, but he did struggle allowing eight hits and five earned runs over six innings. With an off day Monday, it is unlikely we will hear any more information before Tuesday.