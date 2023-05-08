This Day in Braves History: Andres Galarraga hits his 300th career home run

Braves Franchise History

1963 - The Braves acquire Chico Fernandez from the Tigers for Lou Johnson and cash. They then immediately deal Fernandez to the Mets for Larry Foss.

1996 - The Braves overcome a 6-0 deficit and win in Colorado on a pinch-hit grand slam by Sid Bream.

1998 - Andres Galarraga hits his 300th career home run but the Braves fall to the Padres 3-2.

MLB History

1906 - Playing with a shorthanded bench, Connie Mack inserts pitcher Chief Bender into left field in the sixth inning of a game against Boston. Bender will hit a pair of inside the park home runs. He will hit just three more home runs over the rest of his 16-year career.

1926 - A three alarm fire burns down the grandstand roof and left field bleachers at Fenway Park. The Red Sox, who are in desperate need of cash, use most of the insurance money to pay for operations and leave a vacant lot where the bleachers once stood.

1957 - Ted Williams homers three times off Bob Keegan to help the Red Sox to a 4-1 win over Chicago.

1961 - The new National League team in New York is officially named the “Mets”

1963 - Willie Stargell hits his first major league home run in a 9-5 loss by the Pirates to the Cubs.

1966 - Frank Robinson hits the only ball ever completely out of Baltimore’s Memorial Stadium. The ball clears the left field single deck grandstand’s rear wall and travels an estimated 541 feet.

1973 - For the second time in his career, Willie Stargell hits a homer that leaves Dodgers Stadium. This one hits the right field pavilion roof at an estimated distance of 470 feet.

1983 - Darryl Strawberry records his first major league hit in a 10-5 win over the Reds.

1984 - Kirby Puckett records four hits in his major league debut as the Twins beat the Angels 5-0.

1991 - Gambler Howard Spira is found guilty of trying to extort money from Yankees owner George Steinbrenner.

1994 - Andy Van Slyke goes 8-for-9 in a doubleheader sweep of the Cubs.

1998 - Mark McGwire hits his 400th career home run in a 9-2 loss to the Mets.

2000 - McGwire ties Jimmie Foxx for ninth place on the all-time list with his 534th home run.

2001 - Fred McGriff joins Mark McGwire, Hank Aaron, Barry Bonds, Eddie Murray and Reggie Jackson as the only players to homer off 300 different pitchers in their career.

2012 - Josh Hamilton becomes the 16th player in major league history to hit four home runs in a single game.

