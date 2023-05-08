Braves News: Orlanda Arcia Returns, Michael Harris II Delivers Walk-Off Win, More

An early Sunday start led to a fun and even playoff-like atmosphere at Truist Park. Bryce Elder and Tyler Wells were both on their game, as both teams only scored one run through the first nine innings of the game. Fortunately, despite a few tension filled extra innings, Michael Harris II was able to deliver a walk-off win for the Braves.

The Braves now stand at 24-11, tying their best start in franchise history through 35 games. They also have the largest division lead currently in the majors with a seven game lead over the rest of the NL East. But the interesting thing is that the Braves are doing this despite the fact that a few key members of their offense have not really got going as of yet so far this season. Of course, the struggles of Austin Riley have been looked at in detail and Travis d’Arnaud has been away due to injury. But Harris II has also been limited so far this season due to injury as well.

Fortunately, Harris II is starting to show signs of life. Despite missing a few games recently, Harris II now has a hit in four of his past six games. He barely missed a home run early in the contest on Sunday and his walk-off hit would have likely gone for extra bases as well. Furthermore, he seems to be making good contact against southpaws. If Harris II can start to find his groove, it was a huge bust ro the bottom of the Braves order and make the lineup even more deep. That will be a great development as the Braves begin a tough stretch against quality teams in May.

Braves News

Orlando Arcia returned to the Braves on Sunday from his wrist injury. This was a bit of surprise since Arcia had not completed any form of a rehab assignment. Vaughn Grissom, who had struggled in recent days in the field and at the plate, was optioned to Triple-A.

After the win on Sunday, comments from manager Brian Snitker seemed to indicate that Max Fried’s next start could be in doubt.

Scott Coleman and Brad Rowland discuss all the latest happenings with the Braves on the Battery Power Podcast.

